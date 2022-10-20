Why Is Upstate New York Residents Seeing This Ad On Social Media?

Are you seeing this ad on your social media feed here in Central and Upstate New York?

Local Syracuse business owner Matthew Masur first spotted this ad on his newsfeed:

Maybe you're like us, and your left with several questions. Are rats currently being used to sniff out landmines? Are rats currently being used in New York to sniff out landmines? We don't know about New York, but we do know they are used in war according to the HeroRats website:

HeroRATs sniff out the chemical compounds of TNT (explosive) found in landmines and other explosive remnants of war. They ignore scrap metal making them much faster at detecting landmines than metal detectors."

Apparently other than landmines, these rats are also tuberculosis detection rats. Who would have known rats do this type of work?

Want to Virtual Adopt One?

According to the HeroRats website, there are currently 3 rats up for virtual adoption. Those rats are Baraka, Ronin, and Carolina. Here's more about your new furry friends......which is cooler than virtual adopting an elephant or something:

Baraka

Baraka is a sweet and playful young rat that is being trained as a Mine Detection Rat or ‘HeroRAT’ for short."

Ronin

Ronin is a gentle landmine detection rat and loves shoulder rides. On the minefield he is focused and hardworking."

Carolina

Carolina is a female tuberculosis detection rat based in Dar es Salaam, a mega-city in Tanzania. Carolina can search 100 sputum samples in 20 minutes, much faster than a lab technician."

How Much Does It Actually Cost?

If you're in love with these rats, and the amazing work they do, you can donate $9 a month, or more. Learn more online here.

