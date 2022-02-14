Police in Colonie, near Albany, have arrested a 57 year old Frankfort man on charges that he placed a hidden camera in a co-ed faculty bathroom at Sand Creek Middle School in South Colonie. Police say, Patrick F. Morgan, a 5th grade teacher there, allegedly placed the camera that looks like a cell phone charger in the faculty bathroom with the intent to record video of both male and female faculty members.

Morgan was arrested by police on Monday morning and taken into custody. Police say search warrants were executed at his residence in Frankfort shortly after the arrest. Police say Morgan has been a teacher at the school for 28 years.

"On Friday, February 11th, the Colonie Police Department was notified by the Sand Creek Middle School Administration that a suspicious device was located by a faculty member in a co-ed employee bathroom. This device was turned over to the Police Department, and after an investigation, it was determined that the device was a functioning covert camera, which was disguised as a cell phone charger. The camera contained videos and images of multiple faculty members, both male and female, in various stages of undress," according to the Colonie Police.

Get our free mobile app

At this time, police say there is no evidence that any videos were taken of students.

According to police, multiple faculty members have been identified as victims of this unlawful surveillance. The district cancelled classes on Monday and set up counseling and victim advocates for those affected.

Police say, the school has been checked thoroughly, and they do not believe any other cameras are currently being used on school property.

Police reminded people to be vigilant. "Inexpensive cameras like the one used here are readily available at many online retailers, and are covert enough to blend in and not be noticed. If you see an item in a restroom or dressing room that does not seem right, or seems out of place, report the item to the building management or the police department, so it can be examined and deemed innocuous."

____________________________________________________________________________

Patrick F. Morgan – 57 years old – Frankfort, NY

Charges:

Unlawful Surveillance 2nd Degree (felony) – 2 counts (more likely to follow)

____________________________________________________________________________

Authorities say this is still an active and ongoing investigation. If a person knows something that might be relevant to this investigation, they are asked to contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS, or through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477. Tips will be passed on to Colonie Police.

26 CNY Businesses Applauded For Exceptional Customer Service What businesses offer more than great products? Here are 26 places in Central New York where you'll get exceptional customer service too.

New York's 25 Most Common Last Names