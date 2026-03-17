The CEO of MVHS was on Keeler on Tuesday morning to discuss a multitude of issues including the evolution of the Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica.

Dr. William LeCates addressed one immediate concerning issue as of late - wait times for ambulances at the Wynn Emergency Center.

Last week, WIBX was notified of a situation where 14 ambulances were backed up at the Wynn ER, causing a shortage of ambulances in the region. The shortage was so severe, 911 operators could be heard on scanners seeking an ambulance for a stroke patient in Utica from as far out as Herkimer County.

LeCates said this is a complex problem, "but we have to do better - and we're working on it." LeCates said it's a community health issue and they've been recently working on bringing down average release times for ambulances, but there are other issues at hand. He cited a shortage of nursing home and rehabilitation beds in the region, making it difficult to release patients from Wynn who are ready to move on to their next stage of care. He said during high peek episodes, this discharge problem ultimately crowds the emergency room and puts a delay on the transfer of patients from ambulances.

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LeCates said the hospital can do better, and in his words, they will.

LeCates also talked about the acquisition of the Utica National Building which will serve as multi use for the hospital, including administrative offices. He said the eventual goal is to expand medical services to the building and move administrators off the downtown campus.

Another area LeCates said that the hospital has improved is with recruitment of nurses, and being able to reduce the number of traveling nurses Wynn ultimately has to use. He said, while they appreciate the nurses willing to travel here for healthcare, he always prefers staff that lives here in the community.

Watch the entire interview below.



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