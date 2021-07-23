Highway Workers Memorial to Debut at 2021 New York State Fair

Each year The New York State Fair features special days honoring various groups like farmers, law enforcement, and armed forces to name a few. This year fair officials will be add a new permanent honor to fallen highway workers.

On more than one occasion when driving by a construction zone, I've thought what could be a more unnerving job, especially in today's world of distracted drivers. Add the heavy machinery associated in their work and the danger jumps to another level. Already in 2021, 871 traffic tickets have been issued to motorists speeding through New York work zones.

Governor Cuomo says it's meant to honor transportation workers killed while performing their job duties, including State Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority employees, municipal highway workers, contractors, consultants and towing service employees.

These hardworking and dedicated New Yorkers routinely put their personal safety on the line to build our bridges, pave our roads and maintain a safe, reliable infrastructure, so that all New Yorkers can reach their destinations as safely as possible,"

The memorial is currently under construction, when finished it will be located near the midway entrance, west of the Horticultural Building. The design includes a centerpiece with a bronze sculpture of shovels, hard hats and boots on a platform surrounded by four bronze traffic cones and a dedication plaque. The site will have paved walkways and seating with shrubs and trees planted around the centerpiece and the outside of the memorial.

Check out pictures of the construction below as well as a rendering of what the completed memorial will look like.

New Highway Workers Memorial Under Construction at NY State Fairgrounds memorial to New York highway workers killed in the line of duty

