Hillary Clinton Now a Professor in New York, Twitter Explodes

The former first lady will soon be teaching at a university here in New York. The announcement did not come without some criticism.

They say those who can not do, teach. But despite having a massive amount of people dislike her, you cannot take away Hillary Clinton's achievements. She graduated from Yale Law School and she also served in the Senate.

Columbia University in New York City welcomed the former first lady and Secretary of State as a new professor. According to the university, she will be a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs.

