This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

Craps is a game that defines the spirit of casinos and their focus on people’s interaction. It is a game that has been created over the course of many centuries, and what started as a simple pastime on the streets and in smoky rooms is now a highly developed game that is played on the computer screens of modern online casinos. Before we can explain how craps have grown to become one of the most famous online casino games, it is necessary to first look at its background and the game of craps as a whole, from its beginnings to the modern day.

Ancient Beginnings: The Introduction to Dice Games

The origins of craps are lost in the mists of time, and it is impossible to say when exactly this popular game appeared, and in what part of the world, whether in the luxurious casinos of modern Las Vegas, or in some simple and distant online casino. Dice games are considered as one of the oldest forms of entertainment which has been practised since 3000 BC as indicated by the discovery of dice like objects in archaeological sites. All the early civilizations such as the Egyptians, Greeks and Romans used dice in games of chance as well as for fortunes.

The Medieval Connection: Hazard

The craps game that is played today has more connections with an early English game known as Hazard. Thought to have been introduced to England by Sir William of Tyre during the Crusades, Hazard soon became a favorite game. It is a game that presents a lot of rules that might have been rather intimidating to the new player. However, the attractiveness of the game was found in the act of throwing dice and an opportunity to win a large sum of money.

Hazard moved to France, where the game was modified and named crapaud, which is the French word for toad, probably because players had to crouch while playing. The Europeans especially the French people took the game to America where it was modified even further.

The Evolution in America: Beginning of Modern Craps

Thus, in the early 19th century, craps evolution continued in New Orleans, which, being a mix of cultures and a city of gambling, became the home of this game. It was here that the game changed for the better and in the process, was simplified for the better. A man known as Bernard Xavier Philippe de Marigny de Mandeville, a plantation owner, and a gambler is said to have developed craps and make it easier to play.

This game gained its popularity in the cities located along the Mississippi River and throughout the United States and became one of the classics for gambling houses. Backyard craps, commonly played on the streets, particularly on sidewalks and in back alleys, became extremely popular during the Great Depression because of the game’s ease of play and the need for few supplies.

The Casino Revolution: The New Yorkers Go Craps Crazy

Craps was introduced in the twentieth century with the legal casinos and thus found its place in the elegant casinos of Las Vegas and Atlantic City. Nowadays, craps are a part of casino games which have their own tables, croupiers and defined rules. The craps table, with the people’s excitement and cheers and screams, celebratory handshakes and slaps on the back after every roll became a brand new symbol of the casino.

Craps tables captured the attention of gamblers and became the centre of attractions in casinos with its element of skill, chance, and people interaction. The game was popular for being fast-paced, thrilling, and offering the chance to win a lot of money; this made it very appealing to a wide range of people including professional gamblers and newbies in the gambling world.

The Digital Age: Craps Hits the Web

The internet in the last few decades of the 20th century and the early 21st century changed almost every industry, and gambling was not an exception. New forms of gambling appeared in the form of online casinos that allowed the participant to engage in gambling from the comfort of their home. Craps was one of the games that were easily adapted to the digital platforms and it continues to thrive to date.

Why Craps Thrives Online

Several factors have contributed to the enduring popularity of craps in the online casino world:

Accessibility and Convenience: Craps online is one of the ways through which players can be able to play craps at their convenient time. This is a great advantage, especially for those who cannot easily access physical casinos.

Variety of Options: Craps can be played in various versions depending on the kind of online casino that one is using. Guides and free games for beginners allow players to acclimatize themselves to the game without the use of real cash.

Community and Interaction: Although craps is a social game in the normal casinos, the online versions have not forgotten this aspect either. Live dealer craps games are designed to mimic the social aspect; thus, players can communicate with dealers and other players using the chat options.

Technology and Innovation: Improved images and sounds during play in online craps games increase the quality of the game. Random number generators (RNGs) prevent cheating while statistics allow the players to form their strategies and see the improvement.

Bonuses and Promotions: Craps games are also known to be accompanied by bonuses and promotions that online casinos give to their players. These bonuses can include welcome bonuses, deposit bonuses and special craps tournaments which will add much more flavor and enjoyment to the online gambling process.

The Future of Craps

Thus, it can be stated that the future of craps remains rather promising due to the ongoing advancements in technology. Two modern technologies that are slowly being introduced into online casinos are virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) which enhance the level of immersion in the games. Picture yourself in a virtual casino, throwing dice at a craps table, and cheering with others when you win- and all this while being in the comfort of your home.

Also, as the use of mobile devices for playing games rises, craps will also become more accessible to more people. Mobile applications and adaptative websites make it easier for a player to engage in a quick craps game wherever they are and at any time, be it while at work, or in transit.

Thus, craps, which was once a part of ancient dice games, has transitioned into one of the most preferred casino games available online. Starting in the middle ages with the game of Hazard, to the positioning of the contemporary American casino, craps has long held a fascination for players. Today, online craps remains one of the most popular games that has attracted a new generation of players while keeping the feel of the standard craps game. Craps will most certainly remain a popular game in the world of online gambling as technology advancements keep on being made; it is a game that is fun and provides a chance to win big for anyone who dares to try their luck.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.