Hong Kong Bans Flights, Imposes Other COVID-19 Restrictions

FILE PHOTO: HONG KONG, CHINA - OCTOBER 21: Signage of Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific is displayed near check-in counter at the Hong Kong International Airport on October 21, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific Airways has announced it will cut 8,500 jobs and shut down its regional airline unit, Cathay Dragon, in a corporate restructuring, as it grapples with the plunge in air travel due to the pandemic. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

By ZEN SOO, Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities have announced a two-week ban on flights from the United States and seven other countries and are holding 2,500 passengers on a cruise ship for coronavirus testing as the city attempts to stem an emerging omicron outbreak.

The two-week ban on passenger flights from Australia, Britain, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines and the United States will take effect Sunday.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam also announced that restaurant dining will be forbidden after 6 p.m. for two weeks starting Friday.

The measures came as new omicron clusters have emerged over the past week, many linked to several Cathay Pacific crew members who broke isolation rules and dined at restaurants and bars in the city before testing positive.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born

From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.
 

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born

With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.

[carbongallery id="616dc764596bab525e290727”]

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore

The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.
Filed Under: (COVID19), china, flights, transportation
Categories: Associated Press, World News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top