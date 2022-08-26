NY Police Issue Important Warning for Wide Loads on Highways

I couldn't believe what I was seeing as I drove with my wife on Route 17 on the way to Ithaca, NY this past weekend. It was so huge it looked like a cartoon, but as we got closer we could finally see the reality of the situation: a MASSIVE quarry truck was being towed, sandwiched between a parade of vehicles with flashing "wide load" signs.

New York State Police have recently issued a warning to motorists on how to properly handle driving by these behemoths when you see them on the road.

Wide Loads in New York

Unbelievably enough, this isn't even close to the largest cargo that's transported on our highways. Huge blades for wind turbines (below) can measure up to 200 feet long, requiring even more planning before they hit the roads. For loads like these, the New York State Police (NYSP) often act as additional escorts to help manage traffic flow. It also inspired them to issue the following warning.

New York State Police Issue Wide Load Warning

"There have been numerous oversize loads that are traveling through parts of the State, and we’ve noticed a lot of drivers are unsure about what to do when encountering one of these escorts", the NYSP wrote in a recent Facebook post. "Be cautious and be patient. Often, they take up more than one lane (even the opposite lane of travel at times!)." They also urged motorists to only pass wide loads "if you feel you can safely do so", and that troopers will often temporarily block open lanes for safety reasons.

Patience and caution seem to be the moral of the story. Personally, I love coming across any oddity on a road trip, whether it's the world's largest lawn gnome or an enormous turbine blade struggling to make a wide turn. Check out some awesome New York road trip options below!

