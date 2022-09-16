Hope They’re Haunted? Police Seeking Vandals Who Allegedly Damaged Hopkinton Headstones
Help from Public Needed After Headstones Damaged in Cemetery
Authorities are asking for help from the public in an investigation into alleged vandalism at a cemetery in Saint Lawrence County.
New York State Police troopers were called to the Church of the Holy Cross Cemetery on Lake Ozonia Road in Hopkinton, New York at approximately 4:14pm on Friday, September 16, 2022 after receiving a criminal mischief complaint.
The NYSP says that a preliminary investigation revealed that a suspect or suspects went onto the property "and damaged property, including but not limited to, desecrating headstones."
Witnesses or anyone who has information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the NYSP in Massena at: (315) 379.0012. Information will be kept confidential if an informant requests it.
Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
