Are Bodies Buried in Albany’s Washington Park? Some Locals Say Yes!

Dude, Albany's Washington Park was once a cemetery and, depending on who you ask, some of the bodies are still there.

Albany.org says that before Washington Park was created, the land was known as State Street Burying Grounds and it reportedly held 40,000 bodies, many with unmarked graves. You can't put a park on top of dead people so the graves needed to be relocated. How do you move that many bones without losing a few? According to locals, some of the bodies remain.

As I conducted my investigation I visited Albany Rural Cemetery to take some photographs. Take a look at this image that I captured and, before scrolling further, see if you spot anything creepy.

Now let me zoom in for you.

I appears to me that there is a face on this headstone and it's watching me take his picture! Keep scrolling to see what else I was able to "dig up".

Washington Park Cemetery, Albany Washington Park in Albany was once a cemetery. Some say bodies remain buried in the park.

