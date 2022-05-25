Ilion Boy Reminds Us of the True Meaning of Memorial Day

Memorial Day is more than a three-day weekend or the unofficial kick-off to summer. We're reminded of the true meaning of the holiday by a 10-year-old Ilion boy who spends his Memorial Day placing American flags on the gravestones of fallen soldiers, something he's been doing for years.

Logan Winter got into the habit of placing flags on soldiers' gravestones when he was really young. He and his grandmother have been going to local cemeteries to honor fallen soldiers every year since before he could even walk. "Over the weekend he was with my mother putting these flags up again," said Logan's aunt Kayla Dylis.

Honorary Bandit

Logan, who has family members in the service, is very patriotic. "If he sees a soldier at a store, he loves to stop and talk to them," said his dad Jason. Logan was even made an 'Honorary Bandit' when he was only 3-years-old for all his work honoring those in uniform.

Bright Future

Logan's family couldn't be more proud of him and are hoping he continues to inspire others. "He touches a lot of people in different ways without even knowing it. I see something bright in his future that's for sure," beamed dad.

We could all take a page out of Logan's book when it comes to honoring our men and women in uniform, and not just on Memorial Day weekend.

