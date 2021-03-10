A massive coronavirus relief bill is heading to President Biden's desk after being passed by the House today.

The measure passed by a vote of 220-to-211.

The Senate voted to approve the stimulus bill four days ago.

Republicans said the bill's price tag was too high. They also argued the measure was filled with things that aren't pandemic related.

The nearly two-trillion-dollar package includes direct $1,400 stimulus payments, adding to the $600 checks individuals received late last year.

Americans will start getting their stimulus checks this month.

The bill also includes extended unemployment benefits into early September.

The measure boosts spending for COVID-19 vaccines and testing. It also provides billions to states, cities and schools.

"This legislation confronts the dual health and economic crises created by the war on COVID by providing much needed relief to lift New York families out of dire economic straits, critical funds to expand and accelerate New York's growing vaccination efforts, and targeted relief for state and local governments," said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“This is a game changer for New York. As the pandemic drags on for New Yorkers who have fallen ill, for workers who have lost their jobs, for families struggling with childcare and for small businesses desperate to stay open, we’ve received critical aid from the federal government when we need it most,” said State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

President Biden is expected to sign the measure on Friday afternoon during a White House ceremony.