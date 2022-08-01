How Big Was This Start For Ian Anderson Of The Atlanta Braves?

It has not exactly been the best start to the season for Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson. One of our local products that we love to follow in the MLB has had a rough go of it to start this season. However, he just pitched a great game on Saturday. Anderson's stats as of right now are: 9-6 with a 4.99 ERA, 6 innings with 1 hit and walk, and 9 strikeouts on 97 pitches, and 62 of them were strikes. This is massive for Ian's confidence and the front office's confidence in him. Now he has already won a World Series and has a 1.26 postseason ERA which is truly remarkable. He will be fine he has just been hitting a little bump in the road as every pitcher does. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:

Shen grad Ian Anderson got a much needed win on Saturday against the LA Angels. It’s been a struggle at times for Anderson this season, in fact, there has been some speculation in Atlanta that he could lose his spot in the starting rotation. His 6 inning, 9 strikeout performance hopefully squelches those rumors, because when Anderson’s on, he’s fun to watch. The Braves need him in top form for the stretch run of the season.

MJ, Joey, and I discussed the Mets and Braves upcoming five game series that starts this Thursday and how big the games will be with deGrom coming back and the Mets only being above the Braves by three games as of now. Below is our conversation on this.

I will continue to root for Ian Anderson as will the entire Capital Region as he looks to help get the Braves back to the postseason and win another World Series.

The Moments That Have Defined Ian Anderson's Baseball Career