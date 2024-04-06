Phillips Is Leading Voice of Trust in MLB Universe

Who knew during his 1982 season as a Little Falls Mets' infielder that Steve Phillips would become one of the most listened to voices of Major League Baseball media?

So, there's a morning audience for the latest happenings in the MLB universe. Phillips, along with co-hosts Xavier Scruggs and Eduardo Perez, weekdays, beginning at 7 a.m. EST, has become the game's trusted fountain of information. MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM is where Phillips leads the charge each morning with The Leadoff Spot.

"Wake Up. Wake Up." This is Phillips advance warning signal to listeners that the most comprehensive rundown of the past 24 hours of MLB happenings is about to be reviewed.

The show offers laughs (lots of laughs), particularly by Phillips at his own expense. The mood is light and welcoming. Although there must be a script to follow, the interactions between Scruggs, who joins The Leadoff Spot from his home in the Tampa Bay area and Perez from further down south to Miami, at any time Phillips can steer the top stories from a multitude of directions.

Where several of the MLB Radio programs offered on SiriusXM are heavy in offering analytics, and often slow-moving personal stories, The Leadoff Spot delivers news on topics from injuries, transactions, rules changes, and individual player performances without leading listeners into a quick nap.

During a visit this past spring training to Bradenton, along with Scruggs to interview select Pittsburgh Pirates, Phillips patiently waited for their availability. There was a definite camaraderie between the former MLB executive and the ex-MLB infielder/outfielder. They shared stories that made each other laugh.

Phillips, who joins listeners on weekdays from his home in Connecticut, is clearly the program's leader.

The success that Phillips enjoys today on MLB Netwok Radio isn't the result of "winging it." Aside from his playing the game for six minor league seasons reaching as high as Double-A in the New York Mets and Detroit Tigers systems, Phillips also worked his way up the executive ladder. A fifth-round draft pick in 1981, by 1991, the Michigander was named the club's director of minor league operations. By late 1995, Phillips was given a new title with the Mets - assistant general manager.

From 1997-2003, Phillips was awarded the top job in the Mets' baseball operations department - general manager. Along with his time running the daily requirements of the club, post-executive days,Phillips expanded his baseball resume as an insider; an analyst with ESPN. From his learning the media side of baseball, Phillips traded his working 24-hour sports networks with TSN in Canada.

Currently, when not talking on the MLB channel on SiriusXM, Phillips is seen serving as an analyst on TSN (Total Sports Network) and heard on TSN Radio in Toronto.

Personally, Phillips has survived a couple personal setbacks throughout his career, however, he's come away a more inviting person publicly.

Having skipped a full football scholarship at Northwestern, the baseball road Phillips selected remains the right direction to have traveled. The Leadoff Spot is a Monday - Friday, three-hour window of reliable and necessary MLB news.

Don Laible is a freelance sportswriter from the Mohawk Valley, now living in Florida. He has reported on professional baseball and hockey for print, radio, and on the web since the 1980's. His columns are featured weekly at WIBX950.com. Don can be contacted via email at Don@icechipsdiamonddust.com.

