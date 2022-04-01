How Kingpin Will Become Marvel’s Next Big Bad

Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin returned on Marvel’s Hawkeye series. The character’s arc ended on a cliffhanger, with Alaqua Cox’s Echo seemingly killing Wilson Fisk in retribution for his role in her father’s death. Ah, but Echo shooting Kingpin occurred offscreen. You don’t really think they’d bring back the Kingpin only to kill him after he plays a minor role in one Disney+ series, do you? No way.

Clearly, the Kingpin will be back — and we think he’s headed for a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In our latest Marvel video, we look at how Kingpin could become the new Big Bad of Marvel’s Disney+ series, and why we think the seeds were already planted for him to assume that role back in last year’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Plus we speculate on how Moon Knight could fit into all of this, and what we think will happen on the upcoming Echo television series. Check it all out below:

If you liked that video on how Kingpin will become a central figure in the Marvel Cinematic universe, check out more of our videos below, including how Deadpool might join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, how the X-Men might join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and all the Easter eggs and secrets in the recent Ms. Marvel trailer. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The next Marvel Disney+ series, Moon Knight, premieres on Disney+ on March 30.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

The Coolest Eternals Easter Eggs