Be an Extra in a Movie Rainn Wilson is Filming In Syracuse

Rainn Wilson who played the loveable loser Dwight on "The Office" is filming a movie outside Syracuse and there might be an opportunity for you to share some screen time with Rainn.

American High is working on its 12th movie shot in Upstate New York. This one is described as a "body-positive, coming-of-age dramedy". According to Syracuse.com, the film will also star The cast includes Mia Kaplan from "SMILF”, Missi Pyle who was in ”Josie and the Pussycats”, Jolene Purdy who most recently was in ”WandaVision” and newcomer Jemima Yevu.

The story centers on an overweight, insecure teen named Lenore, whose talent for fashion design is discovered by her best friend. Rainn Wilson will be playing the supportive father of Lenore.

Upstate New York continues to be a hotbed of activity for television and movie production. The Amazon Prime series "Modern Love" was filmed all over Schenectady and Albany last fall. This summer HBO's "The Gilded Age" is filming in Troy, "The White House Plumbers" is filming in the Hudson Valley, Owen Wilson has been spotted in Saratoga Springs lately filming "Paint" and I've sure there are a few others that I'm forgetting.

American High is currently casting background extras for "Empire Waist" starring Rainn Wilson as well as some other upcoming films that are in the pipeline. If you're interested in becoming a background extra you can apply here. They need high school-age "students" as well as adult faculty extras too.

