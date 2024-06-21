How Many Spiders is Too Many? Imagine 6000 Nested in Your House!

Upstate New York might be cold at times; but, there are plenty of things warmer climates have to worry about that make it well worth living here. But, there are places in America where poisonous spiders are common. But there's no place that expects a story like this where a house was totally infested with Recluse spiders.

Take, for example, a couple in Weldon Spring, Missouri who spent $450,000 on a 'country club' home in 2007 only to be forced to vacate their dream home because of a an infestation of brown recluse spiders. The 'infestation,' according to the pest control company that finally cleaned out the house this week, included nearly 6000 poisonous spiders all within the confines of the couple's home.

Susan Trost told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch back in 2014, that the spiders were everywhere, even coming out of the cracks in the walls, including one she had to dodge as it fell from the ceiling and washed down the drain as she was showering.

According to the Associated Press, the Trosts sued the home's former owners and their insurance company in 2008 and were awarded more than $472,000 in a 2011 civil trial, but they never collected. The former owners declared bankruptcy and the insurance company refused to pay. The Trosts eventually abandoned the home, which overlooks a country club golf course and now is in foreclosure.

This week, the bank which now owns the home hired a pest control company to basically 'kill everything living in the home.' The Trosts have filed a new lawsuit against State Farm Insurance, which claims the family's policy doesn't include protection against insects.

KMOV-TV filed this report:

