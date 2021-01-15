How Much Snow Are We Expected to Get This Weekend?

The photo above is from March of 2018 when some 40-inches of snow fell in the Mohawk Valley. We won't be getting that this weekend, according to forecasters, but we are expected to see some accumulation through Monday.

A mixed precipitation is expected to fall during the overnight into Saturday morning in the valley areas with all snow expected in the higher elevations. Snow will develop on Saturday with 1 to 3 inches expected in the valleys. Snow is expected to continue through Monday morning with windy conditions, especially on Sunday with winds expected to gust 15 to 25 mph.

The snow we'll be seeing this weekend is due to Winter Storm Malcom, that is blowing in from the Great Lakes. While larger accumulations are expected in the higher elevations, the remnants of this storm are not expected to deliver much accumulation to our region.

The winter weather blowing through is not expected to be much of a factor at the Buffalo Bills game in Orchard Park in Western New York. Cloudy conditions are expected with temperatures in the low to mid-30's at game time, and while winds are expected to pick up in the nighttime, it most likely won't have much effect on the Bills playoff game.

How much snow will we get through the entire weekend? Forecasters are predicting 3-7 inches of snow in the valleys by Monday morning, including Utica and Rome, with additional accumulations in the higher elevations.

The week looks like the possibility of snow showers with temperatures in the low 30s. However, by next Saturday, expect a change in conditions as temperatures dip down, well into the 20s. Daily highs are predicted to be in the low 20s starting next weekend.