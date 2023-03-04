How Much Snow DIDN’T Fall in Upstate NY With Latest Storm?
The latest storm to hit the Mohawk Valley has turned out to be yet another snowstorm disappointment for the winter of 2023. The storm, for a brief period on Friday night, was intense with heavy snow and near zero visibility, especially along the New York State Thruway between Herkimer and Syracuse.
Overall however, the snow stopped and turned to sleet and freezing rain before midnight and that's where the accumulation decreased.
According to the National Weather Service, the Mohawk Valley fell well short of the 6-12 inches of snow that was predicted to fall. Here's what the snow totals look like according to the NWS.
- Warrensburg 12 inches
- Schenectady 8 inches
- Saratoga 8 inches
- Camden 6 inches
- Albany 6 inches
- Old Forge 6 inches
- Dolgeville. 6 inches
- Boonville 4 inches (north of Boonville 6 inches)
- Herkimer 4 inches
- Mohawk 4 inches
- Richfield Springs 4 inches
- Utica 4 inches
- Waterville 4 inches
- Rochester 4 inches
- Oneida 4 inches
- Oneonta 4 inches
- Rome 3 inches
- Griffiss 3 inches
- New Hartford 3 inches
- Syracuse 3 inches
- Buffalo trace to 1/2"
- New York City rain
The Winter Storm Warning has now expired in the Mohawk Valley. Cloudy skies are expected on Saturday afternoon and Sunday with highs in the upper 30s.
Cloudy skies are predicted over the course of the next five days, with high temperatures trending steady, ranging from 28 to 37.
The Utica St. Patrick's Day Parade is set for next Saturday morning, March 11th. Right now, the forecast is calling for cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers, and a high of 36F.
