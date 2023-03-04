How Much Snow DIDN’T Fall in Upstate NY With Latest Storm?

The latest storm to hit the Mohawk Valley has turned out to be yet another snowstorm disappointment for the winter of 2023. The storm, for a brief period on Friday night, was intense with heavy snow and near zero visibility, especially along the New York State Thruway between Herkimer and Syracuse.

Overall however, the snow stopped and turned to sleet and freezing rain before midnight and that's where the accumulation decreased.

According to the National Weather Service, the Mohawk Valley fell well short of the 6-12 inches of snow that was predicted to fall. Here's what the snow totals look like according to the NWS.

Warrensburg 12 inches

Schenectady 8 inches

Saratoga 8 inches

Camden 6 inches

Albany 6 inches

Old Forge 6 inches

Dolgeville. 6 inches

Boonville 4 inches (north of Boonville 6 inches)

Herkimer 4 inches

Mohawk 4 inches

Richfield Springs 4 inches

Utica 4 inches

Waterville 4 inches

Rochester 4 inches

Oneida 4 inches

Oneonta 4 inches

Rome 3 inches

Griffiss 3 inches

New Hartford 3 inches

Syracuse 3 inches

Buffalo trace to 1/2"

New York City rain

The Winter Storm Warning has now expired in the Mohawk Valley. Cloudy skies are expected on Saturday afternoon and Sunday with highs in the upper 30s.

Cloudy skies are predicted over the course of the next five days, with high temperatures trending steady, ranging from 28 to 37.

The Utica St. Patrick's Day Parade is set for next Saturday morning, March 11th. Right now, the forecast is calling for cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers, and a high of 36F.

Former Winter Olympians From New York New York State has been represented well in the Winter Olympic Games, from Remsen's Erln Hamlin to Val Bialas of Utica. Here are seven former Olympians with New York ties

Utica's NEXUS Center Preparing for Grand Opening With hockey tournaments on the schedule in just a matter of hours, workers scramble to prep Utica's new NEXUS Center for its opening on November 9th.