How The ‘Historic’ New York State 2023 Budget Impacts You

New York's 2023 budget is said to make "historic investments in critical areas." Here's everything you need to know.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined her Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Executive Budget.

"Governor Hochul's Executive Budget makes historic investments in critical areas while ensuring that we are equipped for future shocks," Budget Director Robert F. Mujica Jr. said, "Never again will the State find itself unprepared for the opportunities - or challenges - ahead. After years of unprecedented hardship, this Budget makes the State, from a financial perspective, as resilient as its spirit. It is the Budget that New Yorkers deserve and expect."

The FY 2023 Executive Budget maintains the Governor's commitment to passing a bold agenda that rebuilds New York's healthcare and teacher workforces; provides tax relief to those who need it most; speeds up economic growth and creates good-paying middle-class jobs; strengthens the state's infrastructure and confronts climate change; secures public safety and protects communities; makes housing more affordable to ensure every New Yorker has a roof over their head; and enacts bold reforms to restore trust in State government, officials say.

"We have the means to immediately respond to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as embrace this once-in-a-generation opportunity for the future with a historic level of funding that is both socially responsible and fiscally prudent," Hochul said. "As I said in my State of the State speech: It's time for a better, fairer, and more inclusive version of the American Dream. I'm calling it the New York Dream. We will make that New York Dream real - and ensure that it can be realized by every single New Yorker."

Highlights of 'Historic' New York State 2023 Budget New York's 2023 budget is said to make "historic investments in critical areas." Here's everything you need to know.



Winter Travel Tips in New York

Sneak Peek: World Class Axe Throwing Bar Coming to Hudson Valley, New York

Omicron Variant Dominating New York, Signs You May Have COVID

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

These Omicron COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York Health officials say New Yorkers should be on a close lookout for a number of Omicron symptoms that likely means you need urgent medical care.

Everything You Need To Know About New York's New Mask Rule

Where In The Hudson Valley To Find A COVID Test

New York ER Doctor Shares Shocking COVID Observations A New York doctor breaks down how COVID affects the vaccinated, unvaccinated and boosted Empire State residents.

These 104 Hudson Valley Towns Won't Sell Recreational Marijuana

Hudson Valley Towns Allowing the Sale of Marijuana The following towns have voted to allow the sale of marijuana. This list is complete as of December 23, 2021. Municipalities have until 12/31 to finalize their decisions.

Snowfall Totals For Friday's Storm Across New York Despite not much snow in the forecast, a number of local residents actually dealt with over one foot of "surprise" snow.

Winter Travel Tips in New York

Sneak Peek: World Class Axe Throwing Bar Coming to Hudson Valley, New York

Omicron Variant Dominating New York, Signs You May Have COVID

New York ER Doctor Shares Shocking COVID Observations A New York doctor breaks down how COVID affects the vaccinated, unvaccinated and boosted Empire State residents.

Hudson Valley Deli, Bakery & Café Forced To Close in New York

Food the Year You Were Born

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

'Today'Star Enjoys Birthday in Hudson Valley With New York Celebs

New York Unveils New COVID Plan To Save Lives, Prevent Illness New York State issued a number of new ideas in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID during the "Winter Surge."

How Much Do You Have To Make To Be Middle Class in New York?

20 Richest New York Zipcodes

Many New York Pizzerias Among Top 20 in America

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know The New Year brings with it a host of new laws for Empire State residents. Here are nearly 20 that may impact you in 2022.

Richest Towns in Each State

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

carbongallery id="61a789b8ec80de256e553fbe" layout="list" title="Nearly a Dozen New York Supermarkets Forced to Close"]

Photos: Fire in Hudson Valley Destroys Historic New York Resort

Over 1 Foot of Surprise Snow Shocks Parts of Hudson Valley, New York State Despite not much snow in the forecast, a number of local residents actually dealt with over one foot of "surprise" snow.

Bill Murray Stuns New York Fans By Showing Up At West Point

Unacceptable New York Roads Costing Drivers Insane Amount of Money A study found a shocking amount of "unacceptable" roads in New York are costing residents a ton of money each year. The good news, that may change. Here's why.

40 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY