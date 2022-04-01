OPINION: The Great State Of The Late State – NY Lawmakers Take Long Weekend After Missing Budget Deadline Again
If you were this bad at your job, you'd be fired. But, if you're a New York State lawmaker, you actually get a three-day weekend instead!
Seriously, if you carried this record and were in another profession - like boxing, let's say - they'd collectively call you the tomato cans.
If in 38 attempts, you posted a record of 6-32, the New York State Athletic Commission would probably withdraw your license to compete. But, not in Albany. There, they call it business as usual.
For the 32nd time in the last 38 years, New York State missed it's budget deadline. I'm going to alter the record a bit and say it's 31 times, because in 2015 the politicians agreed on a state spending plan on April 1. Technically the new budget year had already begun with no deal in place, but I'll give them a pass for that one.
Still, what a track record.
Trying do this crap with your taxes when the state sends you the bill. It doesn't work, you pay penalties/late fess. But not them.
And, to show what a priority the budget is, and how seriously they take their responsibility, they actually adjourned on Thursday and agree they'd return to the negotiating table on Monday.
For those of you keeping score at home, here's how it breaks down:
- 1984 was on time
- 1985-2004 all late, 20 consecutive years
- 2005 and 2006 were passed before April 1
- 2007-2008, late
- 2009 on time
- 2010, late...way late. Didn't get passed until August
- 2011-2014 - all on time. In Andrew Cuomo's first term, all four years, the legislature passed on time budgets.
- 2015 was late by a day, passed on April 1. This was the 'pass' I granted earlier
- 2016 - late by three days
- 2017 - late by a week
- 2018 and 2019 - agreed upon before April 1
- 2020 and 2021 were late, just like this year's spending plan
And, while Kathy Hochul is the state's first female governor, it hasn't changed much, at least not as it pertains to budgeting. The days of the cliche 3 men in a room, making secret budget deals behind closed doors, are long gone. It's a new day for progressive New York, we have 2 men and a woman making secret budget deals behind closed doors!
We sure have come a long, long way.
Don't believe me? I'm not the only who feels this way. State Senator Joseph Griffo released this statement bashing the BS, same-old, same-old:
“The governor pledged that she would bring transparency to Albany and change the way that state government operates. However, this appears to be an empty promise. Throughout this year’s budget process, called one of the most secretive by the good government group NYPIRG, we have witnessed a lack of openness and transparency from the governor and legislative majorities. At a time when they have sufficient financial resources and total control of state government, they are responsible for a late and unsustainable budget negotiated behind closed doors that keeps New Yorkers in the dark when it comes to how their hard-earned tax dollars are spent. This inexcusable process, coupled with a partisan attempt to redistrict, have led to an unnecessary and disappointing erosion of the people’s confidence in their state government. While we live in the state of New York, we exist in a state of flux.”
If you called New York the Late State instead of a Great State you'd be right. But, let's now throw out the baby with the bathwater. Keep scrolling and check out some of the coolest things New York State has to offer:
[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is an opinion piece. The opinions and perspectives outlined herein are those of the author's along and do not represent the views of WIBX or Townsquare Media.