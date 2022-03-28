How the X-Men Will Join the MCU

The trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness just introduced Patrick Stewart’s Professor Xavier into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That means it’s only a matter of time before the X-Men are fully integrated into Marvel’s movies. But how will the company do it?

That’s the subject of our latest video about Marvel, which explores the most likely scenarios for the introduction of Marvel’s merry mutants. Given that Professor Xavier is being introduced via the multiverse, does that mean that Fox’s X-Men will cross over into the MCU as well? Or could Stewart’s Xavier in Doctor Strange just be a variant of Professor X with no direct connection to the X-Men we’ve seen in movies like X2 or X-Men: The Last Stand? Or are the X-Men already hanging out in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we just haven’t seen them before? We explore every possibility and give our best guess about the X-Men’s introduction will actually go down. Watch it below:

If you liked that video on how the X-Men might join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, check out more of our videos below, including all the Easter eggs and secrets in the Ms. Marvel trailer, why Eternals’ Ikaris might have had a point, and all the plot holes in Eternals and how to explain them. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The next Marvel Disney+ series, Moon Knight, premieres on Disney+ on March 30.

