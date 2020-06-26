How Will New York’s Travel Ban Be Enforced

There's a travel advisory in New York due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in other states. But how will it be enforced?

New York joined New Jersey and Connecticut in issuing a travel advisory for anyone returning from travel to states that have a significant COVID-19 cases. So far, 8 states are on the list...

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

Florida

North Carolina

South Carolina

Texas

Utah

If you have traveled from within one of these states, you must quarantine when you enter New York for 14 days. The advisory does not apply if you're just passing through which includes, stopping at rest stops or gas stations, air, bus or train layovers.

All New Yorkers and visitors from out of state, are encouraged to take personal responsibility for complying with the advisory. But Governor Cuomo says police will be looking for and pulling over vehicles with out-of-state license plates. Hotel staff are being asked to question guests and messages will be posted on highway billboards and at airports to remind travels of the advisory. "We've worked very hard to get the viral transmission rate down and we don't want to see it go up again because people are traveling into the state and bringing it with them."

Anyone found violating the order could be fined $2,000 for the first violation, $5,000 for a second violation and $10,000 if the person causes "harm."

"This is not a polite recommendation, this is a strong advisory built on the back of the healthcare professionals," Cuomo said. "We are asking folks to take on a big amount of personal responsibility here, to do the right thing for themselves as well as for their families, communities and the rest of us."

Exceptions to the travel advisory are permitted for essential workers and are limited based on the duration of time in designated states, as well as the intended duration of time in New York.

See the full list of exceptions at Coronavirus.health.ny.gov.

To file a report of anyone failing to adhere to the quarantine, you can call 1-833-789-0470.