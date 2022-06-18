How Will ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ End?

We’re one episode away from the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale. With one hour of the story left to go there are still a lot of loose ends to tie up. Will Vader find Obi-Wan on Tatooine? Will Vader and Obi-Wan have one final lightsaber battle? Will Leia return safely to Alderaan? (Obviously, she will. Star Wars wouldn’t happen if Vader gets his hands on Princess Leia now.)

Answering those questions is the subject of our latest Obi-Wan Kenobi video. Our panel of experts — ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey, IDW editor Heather Antos, and media host Bevin — toss around their predictions for what will happen in the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale. Will Reva get her revenge? Will she make a final turn to the Light Side? Will Qui-Gon Jinn make a cameo appearance? Will we see a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi? See the answers to all those questions, and a whole lot more, in the video below:

