I Ain’t Afraid of No Ghost! Haunted NY Capitol Tours Offered Starting September 30th

Every year around Halloween the ghosts of the New York Capitol Building are put on display for all to see...or actually just hear about. As far as I know, nobody has actually seen one of the ghosts on a haunted tour of the New York Capitol.

The tour will explore the haunting, the legends, folklore, and tales of unexplained occurrences connected to the historic state Capitol.

Some of the legends and lore that will be explored during the tours including; The nightwatchman that died in the 1911 fire and now roams the halls as a ghost. The tour will also point out the creepy carvings in the Capitol. The capitol building has intricate hand-carved details completed by hundreds of stone carvers throughout the building’s 32 years of construction. In this tour, people will discover the inspiration behind some of the carvings, the differences between grotesques and gargoyles, and the mystery behind the carved “secret demon” hidden among the walls.

The New York State Capitol is the picture-perfect setting for a scary story. Throughout the years, Capitol employees and visitors have reported unexplained occurrences throughout the building. This tour will focus on the legends and lore of the Capitol — including the two U.S. presidents who visited AFTER their deaths.

The tour lasts about an hour, but if a ghost follows you home it could last a lifetime.

The free Capitol Hauntings tours will be offered:

5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays only, from September 30 through October 22.

5 p.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, from October 25 through October 29

Space on each tour is limited, so pre-registration is required. Individuals and groups of 10 or fewer may register online at www.empirestateplaza.ny.gov. Larger parties should call (518) 474-2418 to register.

Currently, a face mask is required on the tours.

