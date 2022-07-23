‘I Am Groot’ Trailer: I Am Groot.

I am Groot.

There’s no guarding the galaxy from this mischievous toddler! So get ready as Baby Groot takes center stage in his very owns series, exploring his glory days growing up—and getting into trouble—among the stars.

The show does indeed feature the (heavily altered) voice of Vin Diesel as Groot. (I desperately want to know whether he actually performs specific line readings for these things or just goes into a studio every couple years, shouts “I am Groot!” in as many different ways as he can think of and calls it a day.) Kirsten Lepore is the writer and director of the shorts; at the Marvel Animation panel at Comic-Con, she revealed that Marvel has already ordered an additional batch of I Am Groot shorts. They better be called I Am Also Groot.

The I Am Groot shorts begin streaming on Disney+ on August 10.

