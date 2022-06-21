Who Is The King Of New York Baseball Judge or Alonso?

As the first day of summer dawns, the two New York Major League Baseball teams are on a collision course for another Subway World Series for the first time in more than two decades. The Yankees have the best record in baseball. The Mets have the second best scorecard. In a few weeks, the two will face off for their regular season series. Maybe then we will see which team is better. However, which team has the best all around player? Who is the king of New York baseball?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

I think it's easy to narrow it down to one player on each team, Aaron Judge for the Yankees and Pete Alonso for the Mets. The two larger than life superstars are the best players in the biggest media city in the world. Judge leads the MLB with 25 home runs and Alonso leads the bigs with 64 RBI's. Both have had huge impacts on their first place teams. But which one is the King?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

According to Mike Lupica on mlb.com, Judge is putting up historic numbers in his contract walk year. The Elias Sports Bureau says that were three other players after 67 games of the season with a .300 batting average, 25 homers, 50 RBIs. Those players: Mickey Mantle in 1956, Roger Maris in ’61 and Alex Rodriguez in 2007. All 3 won the MVP Award.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

OK, let's see what Pete Alonso has done for the Mets. Well, according to mlb.com, the first baseman has hit 19 of the Mets 64 homers this season. The Polar Bear also has 64 RBIs in the Mets' first 69 games.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The only player in Mets history to do better was Mike Piazza in 2000, who had 71. Pete Alonso is on pace to hit 45 homers and 150 RBIs. The only players to ever have a season like that while playing in a New York uniform were Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio and Rodriguez. Again, that's some pretty good company.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Both Judge and Alonso are carrying their respective teams offensively right now. It would be tough to say which player is more valuable to their squad. However, with Aaron Judge pacing to hit over 60 homers, while hitting over .300 and playing a gold glove center and right field, Judge gets my nod as the King of New York baseball right now.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Steeped in Baseball History a $3.6 Million 'Field of Dreams' Being Built in Gloversville The Parkhurst Field opened in 1906 and was home to the New York State League's J.A.G.'s (Johnstown-Amsterdam-Gloversville) minor league affiliate of the Brooklyn Superbas. One of the central characters in the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams" was "Moonlight Doc Graham". He played on this field in 1907. He was a baseball player and a doctor with hopes to play in the big leagues. The Parkhurst Field has been home to Guilderland Little League and has just begun a major transformation. The $3.6 million project will be completed by 2023 transforming it into a destination for travel little league teams and honoring its rich baseball history. Check out the renderings of what the complex will look like. It's amazing.

Want to Buy A Fire Department Vehicle? Stanford Heights Fire Department in Schenectady has, not 1 but 2 emergency vehicles for sale!