Who Is The King Of New York Baseball Judge or Alonso?
As the first day of summer dawns, the two New York Major League Baseball teams are on a collision course for another Subway World Series for the first time in more than two decades. The Yankees have the best record in baseball. The Mets have the second best scorecard. In a few weeks, the two will face off for their regular season series. Maybe then we will see which team is better. However, which team has the best all around player? Who is the king of New York baseball?
I think it's easy to narrow it down to one player on each team, Aaron Judge for the Yankees and Pete Alonso for the Mets. The two larger than life superstars are the best players in the biggest media city in the world. Judge leads the MLB with 25 home runs and Alonso leads the bigs with 64 RBI's. Both have had huge impacts on their first place teams. But which one is the King?
According to Mike Lupica on mlb.com, Judge is putting up historic numbers in his contract walk year. The Elias Sports Bureau says that were three other players after 67 games of the season with a .300 batting average, 25 homers, 50 RBIs. Those players: Mickey Mantle in 1956, Roger Maris in ’61 and Alex Rodriguez in 2007. All 3 won the MVP Award.
OK, let's see what Pete Alonso has done for the Mets. Well, according to mlb.com, the first baseman has hit 19 of the Mets 64 homers this season. The Polar Bear also has 64 RBIs in the Mets' first 69 games.
The only player in Mets history to do better was Mike Piazza in 2000, who had 71. Pete Alonso is on pace to hit 45 homers and 150 RBIs. The only players to ever have a season like that while playing in a New York uniform were Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio and Rodriguez. Again, that's some pretty good company.
Both Judge and Alonso are carrying their respective teams offensively right now. It would be tough to say which player is more valuable to their squad. However, with Aaron Judge pacing to hit over 60 homers, while hitting over .300 and playing a gold glove center and right field, Judge gets my nod as the King of New York baseball right now.