Volunteers Came Together To Clean Their Parks For A Great Cause

All state and local parks in New York are absolutely beautiful, but sometimes they need to be shown a little extra love.

Volunteers all across New York State came together with their communities this year for National #ILoveMyParkDay. Here's a couple of projects that were completed to help better both their local parks and the environment they support.

Building Bird Houses

Volunteers showed up to construct some new bird houses for their park. By giving the birds a new home, they hope to continue growing their habitat in the park. All together, the group of volunteers built 16 bird houses to be spread across the grounds.

Planting New Trees

What better way to improve your park than by planting new trees? Volunteers used some open land near the road as an opportunity to plant new wildlife. As long as they are protected and kept from vandalism, the trees will grow and add extra greenery to the park.

Cleaning The Trails

As the seasons change, every trail in the park will collect a variety of different debris. It can be from grass, trees or people. Regardless, the trails are in a need of a cleanup and that's what these volunteers came to do.

Use this as inspiration to give your local park some well deserved TLC. Whether you get your friends together or are doing it for a project, your community will be grateful for your efforts. Make every day #ILoveMyParkDay... not just May 7th.

See all of the other volunteers who helped clean up their park's for National "I Love My Park Day" below.

