YAWN: The 13 Least Visited State Parks in New York

New York has no shortage of great outdoor spots, preserved by the government as state park land. But not every New York state park can be Niagara Falls. Some are more exciting than others.

The low attendance to some of these parks can be for any number of reasons. Some of them might be seasonal, some may have been partially closed due to maintenance or repair, and some may be in areas with particularly low populations. But some could also be really boring.

Below are the 13 least visited state parks in New York, according to attendance figures pulled from data.ny.gov:

BARCELONA LIGHTHOUSE

The Barcelona Lighthouse was the first natural gas lighthouse, owned by various private entities until it was acquired by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Preservation. It had 10,703 documented visitors in 2021.

LAKE LAUDERDALE

Lauderdale Park in Cambridge, NY is a public park in Washington County. There's a picnic area and a beach. It saw 9,197 visitors in 2021.

GRANT'S COTTAGE

After his presidency, amid failing health, Ulysses S. Grant rushed to finish his memoirs while living at this cottage for several weeks. It saw 8,170 visitors in 2021.

HIGHLAND LAKES STATE PARK

Highland Lakes State Park in the Palisades Region consists of 3,115 acres of undeveloped woods and lakes. It saw 7,810 visitors in 2021.

STEUBEN MEMORIAL

Baron Von Steuben played a key role in the American Revolutionary War by improving the performance of the Continental Army. His memorial in Oneida County saw 7,371 visitors in 2021.

GOOSEPOND MOUNTAIN STATE PARK

Goosepond Mountain State Park is 1558 acres of undeveloped woods. It's open to hikers and horseback riders. 7,275 visitors came here in 2021.

FORT CRAILO HISTORIC SITE

Supposedly the place where the song "Yankee Doodle" was written, the historic brick manor in Rensselaer, New York saw 6,728 visitors in 2021.

EEL WEIR STATE PARK

Eel Weir State Park in Ogdensburg, NY offers camping, boating and fishing along the Oswegatchie River and Black Lake. It saw 4,268 visitors in 2021.

TACONIC OUTDOOR EDUCATION CENTER

The TOEC in Putnam County welcomes various schools and clubs for outdoor education and team building activities. It saw 3,288 visitors in 2021.

MARY ISLAND STATE PARK

Part of the St. Lawrence River, Mary Island State Park is 12 heavily-wooded acres in Jefferson County. 2,897 people visited in 2021.

CEDAR ISLAND STATE PARK

Also part of the St. Lawrence River, Cedar Island State Park takes up half of Cedar Island and offers beautiful scenery, fishing and boating. It had 2,101 visitors in 2021.

JOHN BURROUGHS MEMORIAL

John Burroughs was a famous naturalist with 27 books to his name. This spot in the Catskills Mountains is his final resting place. 1,537 visitors came to the site in 2021.

GENESEE RIVER PARK

Part of Genesee Valley Park in Monroe County, this park offers great views of the Genesee River. Whether it's bad bookkeeping or a glitch in the system, the official NY government page says only 890 people came here in 2021.

The 13 Least Visited State Parks in New York Not every state park can be Niagara Falls. Here are the 11 least visited state parks in New York, according to 2021 attendance numbers. (Source: data.ny.gov)

9 Spots to Enjoy Camping & Waterfalls in New York State Parks Hike by waterfalls during the day and sleep under the stars at night at these 13 New York State Parks.