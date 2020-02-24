Ilion #1 Most Affordable Place To Live In New York

A new study by Homesnacks.net shows the cheapest place to live in New York State is Ilion.

The website looked at the 166 largest municipalities in New York and ranked them on several factors of “affordability” – how far does your income go in terms of rent and housing prices.

The median income in Ilion is $48,963 and the median home value is $79,600 for 2020.

Ilion was ranked number 2 on the list last year.

Rome was number 15 on this year’s list and Herkimer was number 20.