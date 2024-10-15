Ilion Mayor: Public Not Blocked from Facebook, Personal Attacks Getting Old

The Mayor of Ilion in Herkimer County defended his social media etiquette on Tuesday after a constituent claimed he blocked her from the Village's Facebook page after she criticized the village.

Stevens says he never blocked anyone from the Ilion Facebook page, because no-one is allowed to leave messages. Stevens said he would never do it. Meanwhile, a local photographer, Cara Messina, claims she can no longer log onto the Village's Facebook page because she was blocked.

After Messina criticized the decline and decay of the village, along with the poor condition of the roads and water system, Stevens did leave a post on the village Facebook page that reminded citizens that they could attend village board meetings to voice their concern, as "complaining on social media or by directly messaging any members of the board."

Stevens was reminded that posts on social media are today's version of the newspaper letter to the editor, and it would be considered as exercising their right to free speech.

Stevens also talked about the toll the job and the criticism that comes with it, has taken on  him and his family. After a call from his son expressing that when people call his father names and criticize him, it has a negative effect on the family. Stevens said it's frustrating when people tell him not to react to the negative posts because the angry constituent would say he's ignoring his duties. However, he says, when he does respond, people say he's inappropriate.

Listen (and watch on YouTube) to the complete interview below.

