Vermont Man Busted by New York State Police on Weapon and Drug Charges

The New York State Police have announced the arrest of a Vermont man on weapon and drug charges. He was arrested while traveling on the New York State Thruway.

State Police officials say on October 24th, 2024 Troopers noticed an unoccupied 2020 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck parked on Interstate 90 eastbound. Responding Troopers noticed several bullet holes in the vehicle as well as a pistol and revolver in the front seat. What prompted Troopers to respond were 911 calls reporting a suspicious pedestrian walking in the area.

The Onondaga Count Sheriff's Office also say they responded to a suspicious person in the area of the Holiday Inn on Winchell Road in the Town of Warners. These two things tied in as the suspicious man taken into custody by the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Christopher Flynn of Bridgewater, Vermont, was the registered owner of the bullet-riddled vehicle found on the Thruway. Officials say Flynn told responding deputies he believed he was being followed by someone from Vermont and that's why he fired shots from within his vehicle.

As a result of the encounter, Flynn was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital for evaluation and a search warrant was obtained for Flynn's vehicle. The area of the Thruway in which Flynn was discovered was also searched. As a result of the search warrant, Troopers located not only the weapons, but "magic mushrooms" which were later identified as psilocybin and a white substance that was later identified as cocaine. When it comes to weapons discovered, police say they located a Sig Sauer P365 pistol, with a loaded magazine and a Taurus Revolver loaded with expended shell casings in the revolver cylinder.

As a result of the incident and subsequent investigation, Troopers say Flynn was charged with the following.

(2) counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, class “C” felony

(2) counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, class “E” felony

(2) counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree, class “A” misdemeanor.

Flynn was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center, pending arraignment.

