Impeachment Report Finds ‘Overwhelming Evidence’ Against Cuomo

The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee released a report today detailing allegations against former-Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The report was completed by the law firm Davis Polk & Wardell.

Officials say the legislative investigation found "overwhelming evidence" that Cuomo engaged in sexual harassment and ordered state workers to help produce his book on the COVID pandemic during working hours.

The detailed report concludes:

Former Governor Cuomo engaged in multiple instances of sexual harassment, including by creating a hostile work environment and engaging in sexual misconduct;

The former governor utilized state resources and property, including work by Executive Chamber staff, to write, publish and promote his book – a project for which he was guaranteed at least $5.2 million in personal profit; and at the same time

The former governor was not fully transparent regarding the number of nursing home residents who died as a result of COVID-19.

“This has been a profoundly sad chapter in New York’s history. I commend Chairman Charles Lavine, the members of the Judiciary Committee and the team at Davis Polk for their hard work and diligence in completing this investigation,” said Speaker Carl Heastie. “I also want to acknowledge everyone who participated in all of the investigations for their cooperation, particularly the brave women who stepped forward. As we have throughout this process, we will continue to cooperate with all relevant investigative bodies to provide them with the evidence we have uncovered.”

The investigation included interviews with 200 individuals.

It also involved the review of the statements and writings by the former governor and his counsel throughout the investigation.

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon released the following statement regarding the Assembly Judiciary Report:

I want to thank Speaker Heastie and the Judiciary Committee members for working together to diligently and thoroughly investigate the accusations. Since the governor is no longer in office, the Legislature can’t pursue impeachment. However, it was important to publicly release the findings and share them with relevant law enforcement agencies to ensure that any actions in civil or criminal court can move forward. The report makes it clear that the former governor violated the public trust and misappropriated state resources for personal gain. Sexual harassment has no place in our state – whether in the governor’s office or in any other workplace – and I’ll keep working to protect New Yorkers from toxic, abusive work environments.”

