In-N-Out Burger To Open Closest Restaurant To New York State

In-N-Out Burger confirmed the news which gives us hope a restaurant may eventually open in the Empire State.

On Tuesday, In-N-Out Burger announced plans to open up future restaurants in Tennessee.

In-N-Out Burger To Build "Eastern Territory Office"

John Varvatos 13th Annual Stuart House Benefit Presented By Chrysler With Kids' Tent By Hasbro Studios - Inside Getty Images for John Varvatos loading...

The company is also building an "Eastern territory office" in the city of Franklin, Tennesse, which is just south of Nashville.

"We are very excited to provide Tennesseans with our quality burgers, fries and shakes,” In-N-Out Owner, President Lynsi Snyder stated. “This expansion is significant for our Company,” “For many years, we’ve heard requests from our Customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we’ve ever been. Our Customers are our most important asset at In-N-Out, and we very much look forward to serving them in years to come, and becoming part of the wonderful communities in The Volunteer State.”

In-N-Out Burger Expands East

In-N-Out Burger opened up in 1948 as California's first "drive-thru" hamburger stand by Harry and Esther Snyder, Lynsi's grandparents.

In-N-Out Burger Clashes With Local Governments Over Vaccine Verification Mandates Getty Images loading...

"Today, hamburgers are still made-to-order, French fries are still made from fresh, whole potatoes hand-diced minutes before enjoyed, and shakes are still made with real ice cream. Hamburger patties are made from 100% American beef and whole chucks are boned and ground by In-N-Out's own butchers. In-N-Out supplies fresh, never frozen ingredients to all 385 locations, and In-N-Out’s more than 35,000 Associates are still treated like family," In-N-Out Burger states in a press release.

In-N-Out has locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado.

Officials say to "ensure the highest quality food," In-N-Out does not franchise any restaurants.

Safe Kids Day 2017 Tommaso Boddi loading...

In-N-Out Burger To Open Nashville Restaurants

In-N-Out Burger is building a 100,000-square-foot office building and investigating over $125 million to bring restaurants the closest it's ever been to New York State.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Construction should start in 2024 and be completed by 2025. Once complete In-N-Out restaurants will open around the Nashville area.

READ MORE: Legendary Discount Store Inching Closer To New York State Return?

“In every decision I make, I always consider what my family would want. I have no doubt that my grandparents, dad and uncle would be proud of this decision to grow our Associate family and serve even more amazing Customers beginning in Nashville and the surrounding areas," Snyder said.

In-N-Out Burger Clashes With Local Governments Over Vaccine Verification Mandates Getty Images loading...

The Nashville locations will be In-N-Out Burger's first locations east of Texas.

8 New York Restaurants Make List Of Food Networks Best Burgers In The Country In a recent list of the " 100 Best Burgers In America " from Food Network, New York made the list 8 times. The list from Food Network highlights over 105 restaurants from across America where you can find the best burgers. To have 8 slots is pretty cool.

Here's a look at those 8:

LOOK: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist Are you ready to see the top 50 major retailers that no longer exist? Keep reading to see if your favorites made the list

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.