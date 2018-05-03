Ilion Remington Arms Incident Involving Several Police Agencies

Update 7:28 a.m.: State Police have arrested 30-year-old Matthew Spaman of Ilion for the alleged threat. Details: http://wibx950.com/ilion-man-arrested-for-bomb-threat-against-remington-arms/.

Update 4:59 p.m.: Police have not yet confirmed that cause of today's threat at Remington but WIBX has learned of a threat made against Remington Arms on Facebook. The individual claimed to have ties to Remington and said he had a vehicle containing a LIVE bomb. We'll bring you more information as it become available to us.

State and local police agencies are at the scene of Remington Arms in Ilion. Witnesses say traffic is not being allowed near the factory.

Police in Ilion were unable to make a comment; however, workers inside have told WIBX that they are on lockdown, possibly due to a bomb threat. Police would not confirm that threat.

Ilion Mayor Terry Leonard was only able to say that according to village police, 'there is an incident at Remington Arms and it's involving multiple police agencies.'

This is an ongoing and developing story. Check back for more details.