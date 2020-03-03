‘Inside the Actors Studio’ Host James Lipton Dies at 93

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Lipton, longtime host of “Inside the Actors Studio,” has died. His wife Kedakai Lipton tells The Associated Press he died Monday in his New York home from bladder cancer. He was 93. Lipton interviewed hundreds of master actors and Hollywood luminaries for nearly 25 years on Bravo's “Inside the Actors Studio,” including Paul Newman, Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro and Glenn Close. The Detroit-born actor-turned-academic became an unlikely talk show host and celebrity when he began the show that also served as a class for his Actors Studio Drama School students. He said his only requirement for a guest was whether they had something to teach his students.