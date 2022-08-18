Mark Ruffalo Says She-Hulk Will Be In the Next ‘Avengers’

Mark Ruffalo has been known to spill a bean or two. Who could forget the chummy Good Morning America interview from 2017 where he accidentally spoiled the end of Avengers: Infinity War, covered his flub like he was making a joke, and then nobody noticed until the following year when the movie came out and the clip resurfaced and people realized whoops! he was actually telling the truth. The dude is not the best at keeping secrets.

So when he says something like this, we take notice. At the premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law earlier this week, Ruffalo told The Hollywood Reporter that She-Hulk would become an increasingly central character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“She’s in now,” he said. “There’s not going to be another Avengers without her.”

She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany reacted with “surprise” to that remark and said “What?” to which Ruffalo replied “That’s what I’m hearing.”

Under most circumstances, this would just be the sort of hollow, meaningless teasing that Marvel stars do at these kinds of events. But with Ruffalo ... you never can tell.

Certainly, there is precedent for She-Hulk in the Avengers; the character has been a longtime member of the team in the comic-book series. She’s also been a member of the Fantastic Four, another Marvel book that’s headed for the big screen. You have to assume that if her show and character are well-received, that She-Hulk could have a very prominent role in the MCU moving forward.

She-Hulk premieres on Disney+ tomorrow. The first season of the show will run for nine episodes. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is scheduled to open in theaters on May 2, 2025.

