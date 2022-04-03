It Has Been Yet Another Bad Season For The New York Knicks

This has been a really rough season for the New York Knicks to say the least. They never seemed to be able to get rolling when they needed to. Julius Randle was a distraction and a problem on numerous occasions such as: the thumbs down gesture, his fight incidents with Rudy Gobert and Cam Johnson, and not talking to the media several times. The Knicks absolutely have to do whatever they can to try and land a superstar player. Whether that player be Damien Lillard, Bradley Beal, or some other name brand player in the NBA. The Knicks don't have the appeal to these star players in the league because of their poor performances on the court and off of it as well. Here is my quick take on this as seen in the Times Union:

Until the New York Knicks can attract a Super Star caliber player, the franchise will continue to spin it’s wheels. RJ Barrett is a building block, but that’s about it. Julius Randle is more of distraction than anything else and the verdict is still out on head coach Tom Thibodeau. He did not do a very good job this season, because his coaching style wears thin with his players. The Knicks took a step back in year two under Thibodeau, and they are still not even close to becoming one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

MJ and I had a quick discussion on this from earlier this morning when we were live at Concord Pools and Spas in Latham. Below is our conversation on the Knicks trying to land a superstar and their season overall.

The Knicks were officially eliminated from playoff contention last night which came as no surprise to anyone. Now it is time for the Knicks to focus on the offseason and getting ready for a much better season next year I hope.

