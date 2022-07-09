It Is Almost Time For The 2022 Saratoga Racing Season

It is almost Saratoga Track racing season as opening day is next week Thursday July 14th. We will be live on location there next Thursday and Friday and every Friday all summer long from the cutwater stretch of the track. It honestly is my favorite time of the year as the warm weather, the large crowds of people, and the betting on the horses all bring a big smile to my face. It really gets no better than Saratoga as you will some of the most passionate horse racing fans ever up there. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:

The Saratoga racing season starts next week, and it gets no better. Opening day on Thursday never gets old , because the best jockeys, trainers and of course horses converge on the best racetrack in the country. My early prediction is Mechanicville trainer Chad Brown will win his first Travers, but there will be plenty of great racing between now and the Mid-Summer Classic. This will be my 36th season covering the Saratoga racing season, and it’s where I started my broadcasting career in Albany. I can’t wait to get started again.

MJ and I discussed this along with Joey Palatsky earlier this morning right here on Big Board Sports. Below is our full conversation on this.

I am excited for MJ to be able to fully experience Saratoga this summer as it is an awesome experience. We are less than a week away and I hope Chad Brown can finally win the Travers this summer. It should be a lot of fun starting July 14th all the way through Labor Day.

