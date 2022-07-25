Take a Look at this Stunning Rustic Saratoga Mansion w/ Lagoon Pool

Situated on Saratoga Spa State Park it's just minutes from the Saratoga Race Course and other popular sites. This rustic and elegant double lot compound has master craftsmanship. It was built with a timber frame and attention to detail. There are four fireplaces, solid wood floors along with blue stone and slate. The home has hand-sewn beams throughout and reclaimed cypress wood. The kitchen boasts high-end appliances with custom cabinets and rough-cut granite countertops. The backyard oasis has a stunning inground lagoon pool and a blue stone patio that overlooks the Spa State Park.