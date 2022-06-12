Legendary Saratoga Restaurant Gets Overhaul Will Reopen For Track Season

It hasn't been an easy go in the past ten years for one legendary restaurant in Saratoga that depends on the Saratoga Race Course season. Now under new management and hiring a talented chef, Siro's will be opening this summer for the track season.

Siro's in Saratoga Has Hired a Local and Talented Chef

Chef Elliott Vogel is known for resurrecting the food at the legendary Jack's Oyster House in downtown Albany. He was only there for a short time but revitalized the menu.

He has been a chef in many restaurants around the Capital Region. He was the founding chef at Daley's on Yates in Schenectady. He ran the kitchens at both Savoy Taproom in Albany, and MezzaNotte Ristorante in Guilderland.

Who Else Will Be Running Siro's?

Chef Vogel will add an outside menu to Siro's this season. Even though Vogel will be a new addition, veteran General Manager, Kevin Decker, and host Michael Stone will return. They have been at Siro's for thirty years according to the Times Union.

What's New About Siro's?

Siro's will not only have a new chef, but they have done some major renovations. They have renovated the inside of the restaurant and made the backyard more of a destination. Siro's will now have an oyster and clam bar in the backyard area and its own menu for outside dining.

When Will Siro's Be Open?

Siro's will be open for the eight-week Saratoga Race Track season. It will be open from July 14th through September 5th. Siro's will be closed to coincide with the race course on Mondays and Tuesdays in true track fashion. Outside food and drink will start at 4:30 pm as will the inside bar service. Dinner will be served to start at 5 pm.