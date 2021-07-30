It’s Been a Disaster For E-ZPass Drivers In Western New York

The cashless tolls have been going on throughout the New York State Thruway since the end of last year and even though the drives have been smooth with no waiting in lines, there have been many reported problems with overcharges; especially among E-ZPass drivers.

According to WGRZ, there have been "significant" toll overcharges on E-ZPass electronic readers.

This had led to people driving both standard vehicles and trucking companies going through strenuous agony trying to get a hold of customer service within the NYS Thruway Authority.

Just how many E-ZPass users were affected? According to WGRZ, the Thruway Authority said 59,000 accounts were misread. The Lackawanna tolls have been a huge problem spot for this.

The problem is the electronic readers were reading license plates, instead of the E-ZPass tags. This led to huge bills and drivers being shocked at the high costs.

One person said 25 dollars usually last three weeks but now, the bill is 50 dollars PER week...

As you can imagine, many people have been trying to get a hold of the Thruway Authority, but it's easier said than done. Some have had to keep trying to get a hold of anyone, according to WGRZ.

This happened in April at the Lackawanna toll area and according to the Thruway Authority, they received proper credits to the accounts.

I've heard from friends and family members that they have been overcharged, and my parents live in Hamburg, so I know they take the 90 towards the Hamburg exit all the time.

I doubt this is the last time we have huge problems reported with cashless tolls; whether it's E-ZPasses or standard tolls.

