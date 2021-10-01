It’s Coming! Pics Show First Snow in High Peaks of the Adirondacks

Warning: While these photos may be beautiful to look at, seeing them on October 1st is a sobering reminder that we're inching our way closer to sub-zero temperatures and white-outs on the Northway than some of us may be ready to admit. Okay, now that we got that out of the way...

Photographs of the first snow were shared on Thursday by an Adirondack outdoor adventure company called Mt. Washington Auto Road, a group that provides services to people that want to tour and explore the historic Mt. Washington Road in New Hampshire.

Granted, this snow cover is a good 5 hours northeast of Albany, but nonetheless, I see it as a harbinger for things to come.

Their Facebook post has over 5,000 and 4 comments, mainly from snow enthusiasts, and while many people seem delighted to see the white stuff, I'm one of those people not ready. Closer to the immediate Capital Region, some folks reported snow cover on Mt. Marcy, which is about 85 miles north of us in the Adirondacks.

Temperatures at Mt. Washington were quite chilly on Thursday, enough to produce snow and ice, and at the time this blog post was finished (around 1130 am on Friday) temperatures were in the high 20's.

