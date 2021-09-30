The Utica Police Department is looking for a 29-year-old male on allegations of domestic abuse, as part of this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Crime Stoppers is a non-profit that accepts anonymous tips on crime in local neighborhoods.

According to Sgt. Mike Curley of the Utica Police Department, police are looking for Dondreis L. Freeman of Utica who police say is wanted on charges of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, and Criminal Contempt in the second degree.

Police say, as of June 29th 2021, Freeman has had open warrants out of Utica City Court for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and several counts of Criminal Contempt in the second degree, stemming from multiple domestic incidents in the City of Utica. Freeman is also wanted by the Herkimer Police Department for an open warrant for misdemeanor assault.

WANTED BY UTICA POLICE

Name: Dondreis L. Freeman

AGE: 29

Police are asking for calls to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Police added a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Freeman, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

