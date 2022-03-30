It’s Still Illegal To Put What In Your Truck In New York State?

Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks.

Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.

New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law, Article 33, Section 1222 still prohibits who can ride in the back of a truck. It isn't like the law makes it completely off limits for someone looking to get from Point A to B in style. The law clearly establishes when it is and isn't okay.

When Does The Law Apply?

Like many laws, there's an age restriction when it comes to who can ride in the back. According to NYS VTL § 1222-2, the operator of the truck cannot drive if more than 5 of the passengers are 18 years old or younger.

This doesn't mean you can drive wherever and whenever with people in the back though. State law prohibits someone driving over five-miles with people in the truck bed.

The driver also isn't allowed to move the vehicle if one-third of the passengers are standing in the back. This may seem like common sense, but it may be a problem if a farmer needs someone to balance or hold an object in the truck bed.

There Are Exceptions!

Basically every law has its own exceptions. For this, it only applies to drivers traveling and have one-third of the passengers standing up.

There are other suitable seats attached to the body of the truck The side racks attached to the truck are above 3" The trucks tailgate is closed

There are no exceptions to the age and distance traveled limits.

On top of riding in the back of a truck bed, there are many laws people break every day without realizing it. Are you guilty of any of these?

