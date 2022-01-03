It’s the End of Life for Certain Cell Phones on January 4

It won't be a very happy New Year for some cell phone users. It's the end of life for certain devices on January 4.

Blackberry devices will no longer reliably function, "including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality, the company announced.

BlackBerry is focused on providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.

What services will be terminated

Devices running BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier software, BlackBerry 10 software, and BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier software through either carrier or Wi-Fi connections will no longer work.

These devices will lack the ability to receive over-the-air provisioning updates and as such, this functionality will no longer be expected to reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS, and 9-1-1 functionality.​​​​

The new BlackBerry Protect which is an AI-based endpoint security solution will not be impacted.

What happens to data stored with BlackBerry

The BlackBerry company keeps personal information as long as necessary for the fulfillment of BlackBerry’s identified purposes or as otherwise necessary to comply with applicable laws. When personal information is no longer necessary or relevant, BlackBerry will delete, destroy, erase, or anonymize your data.

If you want to remove data, you can email privacyoffice@blackberry.com.

If you want to come into the 21st century, you should get a new phone. I had no idea Blackberry phones still existed, never mind that people still used them.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.