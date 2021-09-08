It’s Time to Stop Abusing the Local School Nurse! (Opinion)

Times have been pretty crazy and with school getting back in session, there's a real crisis underway and it will soon be causing real problems for schools. School nurses around the country (and here in the Mohawk Valley) are leaving their jobs for retirement and better opportunities. They're being driven out of their jobs by crazy parents.

Who wants to put up with it? It's not worth it, a local school nurse told me.

School nurses are on the frontline in dealing with new protocols on sick kids. It's the nurse that has to enforce the policy of telling parents their kid can't enter the school because they're sick or are running a temperature.

Nurses are being berated, screamed at, demeaned and have turned into the virtual punching bag for irresponsible parents who somehow have forgotten that these children are their kids. If they're sick, it's the responsibility of the parents to figure out a plan because since COVID, sick kids just can't be in the school.

A sick kid in school can have major consequences. If the child is sick with COVID, the spread of the virus inside schools can result in the shutdown of classes, grade levels and even entire schools as we deal with the pandemic. Schools can't take a chance in allowing sick kids to spread the virus through the hallways and classrooms. Furthermore, other parents don't want your sick child spreading the virus to their kids and ultimately into their home.

I think it's time that we all take a deep breath and start taking responsibility for our own children. I understand, often times both parents have a job and there is no babysitter; however, these are your kids, it's time to act like it.

When the school nurse has to make that difficult call to tell a parent that their child has to be picked up from school, cut the nurse some slack. When the school nurse tells a parent their kid can't come back to school for 10 days, don't crush the messenger. She's just doing her job.

Sadly, school nurses are dropping like flies. They're retiring early or leaving for less stressful jobs. This creates a shortage and makes our schools less safe for the rest of our children and grandchildren.

I'm pretty sure the abusive parents are in the minority, but unfortunately, they're the vocal majority. It's up to the rest of us to remind the abusers to take their frustrations out in another direction and to accept responsibility for the fact that it was their decision to bring a child into this world. It's now their responsibility to take care of them when they're sick.

We all must stand up and protect the school nurses in the area. They don't deserve the wrath of ignorant, irresponsible, abusive parents.

When cleaning off your desk, file this opinion piece into the "what in the hell is wrong with people" folder.

