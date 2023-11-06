2 Central New York Towns Named Best in New York State

Which town do you think is #1 in New York State?

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and Travel Lemming recently released a list of the 14 towns New York is very lucky to have.

Out of over 1,000 Small Towns...

The article's writer grew up in New York state and, apparently, her family was full of travelers.

I spent my entire childhood and teenage years in New York state, exploring the towns, waterfalls, and places to visit in NY. I actually grew up in one of the most beautiful small towns on this list.

So this person feels "confident" in declaring which towns are the best of all...

And one Central New York town topped the list.

Coming in 10th Place

The picturesque town of Cooperstown made the roundup, and it was partly spotlighted for its baseball history.

However, the author was more focused on its scenic beauty and arts scene:

There are quite a few different museums to peruse, like the Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers’ Museum. If you’re in the mood for a drink, there’s the Cooperstown Distillery and the Red Shed Brewery. Plus, the area is surrounded by some stunning places around town for nature lovers. Otsego Lake is a beautiful spot for a boat tour, and nearby Glimmerglass park has a few lovely New York hikes.

The writer added that while not everyone loves hiking and going to museums, those who have a passion for all things MLB will feel right at home.

Over 100 Waterfalls

Coming in first place is a place that has, unfortunately, been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Yes, Ithaca topped the list of New York's best small towns. Which I personally find weird since Ithaca is technically a city - but whatever. I just moved to the area, so what do I know?

According to the author:

Ithaca is a small town that’s embraced its gorgeous nature, like many of the towns in upstate New York. It’s situated right next to the enormous Cayuga Lake in the heart of the Finger Lakes region. This area is home to gorges, New York state parks, and some of the best waterfalls in New York state. Specifically, I’d recommend stopping by Buttermilk Falls or Ithaca Falls. Beyond the beautiful nature, Ithaca is known for being home to Cornell University and a whole bunch of history. It’s a laid back town with plenty of interesting spots to explore.

Ithaca also scored points for being home to over 100 waterfalls and being a stone's throw away from the Finger Lakes wine scene.

Other Towns in the top 5

Aside from Ithaca, the other towns to make the top of the list include: Woodstock, Lake Placid, New Paltz, and Watkins Glen.

Do you agree with this list from Travel Lemming?

Based on some comments on this roundup, people are a little miffed some towns failed to earn a mention.Some wondered what happened to Old Forge, Cazenovia, Aurora, and many more.

What do you think? Are Ithaca and Cooperstown some of the best places to live in the Empire State or did this roundup get things dead wrong?

