Jamie Lee Curtis Officiates Daughter’s Anime and Video Game Cosplay-Themed Wedding

Jamie Lee Curtis officiated her daughter's wedding, and she did so in costume.

No, the iconic actress wasn't channeling one of her previous roles; she was simply fitting the theme of the event. Over the weekend, Curtis' daughter, Ruby Guest, exchanged vows with her partner Kynthia in a backyard wedding.

The celebration had a unique theme as guests were encouraged to dress up in cosplay inspired by anime and video games.

Curtis officiated the wedding while dressed up as Jaina Proudmoore from World of Warcraft. Earlier this year, she told Jimmy Kimmel that she ordered the costume from Etsy and was concerned about shipping delays after learning that it was coming from Russia.

Ruby cosplayed as Squigly from the Skullgirls video game series, while Kynthia channeled Elphelt Valentine from the Guilty Gear game series.

The trio posed for a photo together in all of their costumed glory, which Curtis shared on Instagram. Check it out below:

Curtis posted a handful of other photos from the celebration. The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress showed off the couple embracing.

"YES THEY DO AND DID," she captioned the precious moment. You can see a handful of guests in the background including a couple that appeared to be dressed as Woody and Jessie from the Toy Story franchise.

The actress also shared a photo of the aftermath. In it, Curtis posed underneath an arch of balloons while holding a steak knife. "The ONLY thing left over at the end of this entire BEAUTIFUL wedding, after everything was taken away was this f-ing BUTCHER KNIFE they cut the tiramisu wedding cake with," she wrote.

Check out both pics below:

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Curtis revealed that both her daughters — Ruby and Annie — exchanged vows in her backyard.

"It's so much more meaningful," she said. "Just forgetting all of [the] show-off business — being a parent, having both of your children married in your backyard."

While you might remember the actress from the likes of Freaky Friday and the Halloween franchise, she is also a fan of anime. NME notes Curtis has talked about her desire to play a character in a live-action adaptation of the anime series One Piece.