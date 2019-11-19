JCTOD Outreach Awarded $4.5 Million For Housing Development

Governor Andrew Cuomo says $56.5 million in state funding has been awarded to 15 projects that will provide housing for homeless individuals and families.

JCTOD Outreach in Utica will get $4.5 million.

The $16 million Johnson Park Green Community Apartments will consist of three residential buildings and a fourth building that will be a community center, on four sites surrounding Johnson Park in Cornhill.

The housing development will create 62 units and 90 beds, including 31 one-bedroom supportive housing units for older homeless adults.

"This funding will help provide some of our most vulnerable residents with a safe, stable place to live with access to the support services they need," Cuomo said. "These projects are one more step towards ensuring all New Yorkers have access to affordable housing in their communities."